Services for Dianne Hunt Herring will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Herring, 68, died Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, June 13, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Esau Hunt and Gladys Moore Hunt.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Timothy) Hyatt of Dillon; son, Monroe (Katie) Herring of Dillon; grandchildren, Philip Monroe Herring, Timothy Jordan Hyatt, Corey Dalton Hyatt, Patrick Neal Herring, and Charley Morgan Herring; brother, Danny Ray Hunt (Anna) of Burlington, NC; sisters, Mary Faye Powell (Warren) of Dillon, Barbara Anne Barfield (Larry) of Graham, NC, and Kathy Kay Hunt of Manning, SC.

Mrs. Herring was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Monroe Herring; and her daughter, Melissa Danyelle Herring.

