Diamond Dawgs Win 2018 Top Gun Summer World Series Champions

The Diamond Dawgs 11U travel baseball team from Bennettsville, S.C. are the 2018 Top Gun Summer World Series Champions. They competed in the 3-day tournament held in Rocky Mount, N.C. along with 22 other teams on June 15–17. They played a total of 7 games and went undefeated. Players from left to right.: Aiden Boan, Layton Hardee, Tyson Caulder, Mack Hunt, Kaden Johnson, Brennan Grooms, Jackson Outlar, Patrick Stubbs, Dawson Munns, and Will Quick. Not pictured are Austin Hicks and Jackson James.; Left to right, coaches: Billy Stubbs, Shuford Quick, Jack Outlar, and Brian Hardee. Not pictured Lonnie Hicks.



