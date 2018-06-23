Bishop Goings To Hold ‘Instructions For Life Principles’ Class

Bishop Michael Goings will be conducting “Instructions for Life Principles” classes for ages 15 to 25-year-old Generation X.

These classes will be held on Monday and Wednesday each week from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Outreach Family Fellowship Church located at 136 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon. His topic will be “At the feet of Gamaliel”.

Dr. Goings wants to broaden one’s horizons about life. He wants to challenge them and instruct them on different principles such as how to be respectful, responsible, and even how to dress. He wants to help young people prepare for life.

“If I can help only one person, that will be a blessing,” remarked Dr. Goings.

If you want to join these classes, call 843-774-0928.

