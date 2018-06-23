Arrest Made For Pointing A Firearm

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a person acting irrational and pointing a gun at a person on Highway 301 South in Dillon, according to Captain Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The person left the incident location traveling in a vehicle and was located by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon Police Department in the city limits of Dillon.

James Blandino Krupp, age 33, of Mint Hill, North Carolina was arrested and is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, violation of SC handgun law and resisting arrest.

The suspect is currently in the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Please Share





