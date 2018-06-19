SC Dept. of Social Services vs. Darrell Williams

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA IN THE FAMILY COURT FIFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COUNTY OF KERSHAW Case No. 2018-DR-28-257

SUMMONS AND NOTICE South Carolina Department of Social Services Plaintiff vs. Darrell Williams Defendants. IN THE INTERESTS OF: Child One 2006, Child Two 2007, Child Three 2002. Minors Under the Age of 18. TO DEFENDANTS: Darrell Williams, YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint for termination of your parental rights in and to the minor child in this action, the original of which has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for KERSHAW County, on the 30 day of April, 2018, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff at Post Office Box 1107, Camden, SC 29021, within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the defendant for the relief demanded in the complaint. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that: a Pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for July 16, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. to set the final trial date. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that: (1) the guardian ad litem (GAL) who is appointed by the court in this action to represent the best interests of the children will provide the family court with a written report that includes an evaluation and assessment of the issues brought before the court along with recommendations; (2) the GAL’s written report will be available for review twenty-four (24) hours in advance of the hearing; (3) you may review the report at the GAL Program county office. S. C. DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Shayla Hayes

Attorney for Plaintiff

South Carolina Department of Social Services

110 East DeKalb Street Suite 1C

Camden, SC 29020

(803) 572-8244/

S.C. Bar No: 79892

June 14, 2018

Camden, South Carolina.

