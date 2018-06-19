2018-CP-17-00063 Wells Fargo Bank, NA vs. Cristy A. Padgett

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: Wells Fargo Bank, NA vs. Cristy A. Padgett; , C/A No. 2018CP1700063, The following property will be sold on July 9, 2018, at 11:00 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse to the highest

bidder All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, containing one acre, more or less, designated as Lot No. 3 on a map of property near Latta, Dillon County, South Carolina, surveyed for Houston Manning, Sr., said map made by M. C. Moody, RLS, dated November 19, 1964, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, in Plat Book 10 at Page 89; said Lot No. 3 herein conveyed having the following measurements and boundaries: Commencing at a stake on a proposed road adjoining Lot No. 2 on said plat, and running thence South 453.4 feet to a stake in a ditch; thence Northeasterly along said ditch 125 feet, more or less, to a stake adjoining Lot No. 4 on said Plat; thence North along Lot No. 4, 389.3 feet to a stake on the proposed road; thence West along said road, 100 feet to the beginning point. Derivation: Book 520 at Page 245. 403 Blue Jay Road, Latta, SC 29565. 104-00-00-088

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES. TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 4.5% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #2018CP1700063.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

John J. Hearn

Attorney for Plaintiff James W. Peterson, Jr.

P.O. Box 100200 Special Referee for

Columbia, SC 29202-3200

Dillon County

(803) 744-4444

013263-10475



