2017-CP-17-00653 Lake View Loan Servicing LLC vs. Justin C. Myers

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2017-CP-17-00653 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC vs. Justin C. Myers, the undersigned Special Refereefor Dillon County, South Carolina,will sell on July 2, 2018 at 11:00AM, at the Dillon County Courthouse, City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder: ALL OF THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL AND LOT OF LAND, SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, DESIGNATED AS LOT NO. 2 ON A PLAT PREPARED FOR JUSTIN C. MYERS BY PHILLIP B. CULBRETH, PLS DATED JUNE 1, 2004 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 36 AT PAGE 160 ON JUNE 29, 2004. SAID PLAT INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION. THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JUSTIN C. MYERS BY DEED OF AUDREY H. LEE, MILDRED G. COOPER, STONEY B. HULON, KEN W. HULON AND HOMER HULON DATED JUNE 19, 2004 AND RECORDED JULY 29, 2004 IN BOOK 390 AT PAGE 258 IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA. CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 427 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC 29536

TMS: 081-00-00-011 TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to the Plaintiff’s debt in the case of non-compliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may re-sell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent Sales Day (at the risk of the said highest bidder). Deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not be closed on the day of sale but will remain open for a period of thirty (30) days as provided by law. Plaintiff is demanding a deficiency, the Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Purchaser to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the balance of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 4.75% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County

Brock & Scott, PLLC

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110

Columbia, SC 29210

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Phone 803-454-3540

Fax 803-454-3541.



