Sheriff’s Office Seeking Several On Warrants

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

FRANKLIN AVLON EADDY

258 S. MAGNOLIA RD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECKS

EUGENE ALFORD

1316 EAST CLEVELAND ST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS

NASHAD DIXON

1315 PEE DEE

CHURCH RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY.

TYVON MOORE

621 S 9TH AVENUE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT

LORENZO DIXON

508 W. HARRISON STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

BURGLARY AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MARSHALL RAY DIXON

1323 PEE DEE

CHURCH RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DUS

TERRELL BROWN

2287 FISHERMAN’S LANE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

MALICIOUS INJURY

TO PROPERTY

BARRY FRANKLIN BYRD JR.

4751 HWY. 9 WEST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTC VIOLENCE

ANTONIO JOHNNY BUTLER

1603 LESTER RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DUS

ERIC DICKERSON

30 MARK RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

FREDRICK LYNN SELLERS JR.

900 EAST DARGAN STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY AND ASSAULT & BATTERY

JOSHUA WILSON

1840 OAKLAND RD

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

DARRYL NUQUAN THOMAS

417 COATES STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR POINTING A FIREARM AT A PERSON

TYLER WAYNE COOK

229 SARDIS RD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

AVERY JAY MCLELLAN

443 DUNSON LOOP

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

BURGLARY

CODY HUNT

1705 LESTER ROAD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT

LARCENY