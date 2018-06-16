The Failings Of Fathers

“And, ye Fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.” (Ephesians 6:4)

Due to the fact that Sunday will be our Father’s Day observance, it is only fitting that some attempt be made to address and hopefully advance the status of fathers in a culture and era when men are denigrated, belittled, and dishonored by the media, entertainment industry, and other notable institutions and influences within our culture. To add insult to injury and fuel to the fire of this attack on the integrity and role of men and fathers within our culture, the case of Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and many others have exasperated this evil scheme to degrade men and the pivotal role of fathers. Regrettably, this plan that was conceived by the devil and given to certain elements of the liberal left to implement has proven to be successful. In my reluctance to in no way promote or perpetuate this denigration of men and fathers, I chose the title of my column today from one of the emperors of imperial Rome named Marcus Aurelius, who was reputed to have consoled his frustrated son who was not measuring up to what was expected out of him with these words: “Your failure is my failing.” Are we (fathers) responsible for the defiance, lawlessness, laziness, and lack of ambition that defines so many of our youth today? I am so concerned and perhaps even disturbed by the plight of our youth today as it stems from the failing of fathers that I find myself occasionally asking my son and daughter, “Am I a good father?” Invariably, each of their answer is yes of which I hope is sincere and not an attempt to pacify me for my failings as a father. It is impossible to include in this brief article every area where fathers are failing to the detriment of their children; however, I will cite and comment on a few.

Perhaps at the very top of the list of the failing fathers is expressive love. Notice that I did not just say love, but expressive love. Expressive love is love that is conveyed through words, kisses, hugs, and other methods of communication. Many men in relating to their children are making the same mistake my father made. Though I want to believe that he loved me and my brothers, he never expressed it through words, hugs, and other indications of affection. Fathers, your sons and daughters need you to be expressive in your love towards them. They cannot read what is in your heart or on your mind. When they are young, they are unable to translate you being a good provider as a clear expression that you love them.

The next area we as fathers often miss it when it comes to our children is in the area of our presence and time. Our presence and time is far more valuable to our children when they are young and growing up than material things like cars, expensive clothes, jewelry, huge allowances, and such like. All these tangible things cannot begin to compare with or compensate for your presence and time. At the end of the day, your children will not remember or cherish all the stuff and perishable things you gave them while they were growing up. However, they will never forget the precious moments you spent with them and the times you showed up to support them when they were performing, playing sports, or participating in some other activity. These intangibles will linger as treasured moments and memories for the rest of their lives.

This brings us to the third most common failing of fathers. When we fail to discipline our children when they are young, pliable, and teachable, we are guilty of predisposing them to be unruly, defiant, and ultimately, in many ways, a part of the criminal element. I wholeheartedly agree with Dr. James Dobson, the renowned psychologist and author, parenting (this is especially true for fathering) is not for cowards. Men, if you are going to succeed as fathers, you must dare to discipline. Disciplining consists of many forms, such as: privileges and benefits being suspended for a season, scolding, and even corporal punishment (within reason), when it is necessary can be the difference in whether or not your child is going to become a future good citizen or a criminal and convict due to your negligence and failing.

Finally, fathers, there are two very important things that you must do for your children if you expect to help them to succeed in life. First, you must give them sound and practical advice and instructions about issues of life when they come to you for help. Never agree with them when they are obviously wrong and in error about any matter. Go down on record for telling them the truth in love. When and if they fail for rejecting your sound counsel (and they will), they will come back to you with much respect and thanks for your uncompromising stand for truth. Also, fathers, if you are a true Christian who embraces the high calling of prayers and intercession, make sure that you are continually praying and standing in the gap for your children. There is perhaps nothing else that you can do for them that will have the effect and far reaching influence on their lives as praying for them does.

Fathers, your prayers for your children (that transcends barriers, borders, and breaches) could be the difference in whether or not they succeed or fail; make the right decision or one that will ruin their lives; or even die prematurely or live out their life expectancy. So do not trivialize the obligation you have been given from God to pray for your children. Praying will work when nothing else will.



