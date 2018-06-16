Rev. Dr. Mungo To Be Father’s Day Speaker At New Faith Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. Leonard M. Mungo will be the Father’s Day Speaker at New Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

Dr. Mungo was born and attended public school in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, attended Morris College, Sumter, South Carolina and Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia. He has taken Bible Correspondence Courses from several Bible Institutes and was awarded a Doctor of Divinity Degree from Shaw University, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Dr. Mungo was the former pastor of Manning Baptist Church for more than thirteen years. Prior to that assignment, he pastored at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Hartsville, South Carolina. He has also served as Senior Pastor at St. James’ Missionary and Mt. Harmon Missionary Baptist Church in Pageland, South Carolina.

Dr. Mungo is in constant demand as a Preacher, Revivalist and Speaker throughout the state of South Carolina, for his dedicated services and leadership to the community.

