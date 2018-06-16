LATTA, June 12, 2018 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Kendrick Circle, was damaged by severe weather early Monday morning. The Red Cross is helping one adult and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Red Cross Assisting Latta Family
LATTA, June 12, 2018 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Kendrick Circle, was damaged by severe weather early Monday morning. The Red Cross is helping one adult and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.