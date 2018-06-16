WESTMINSTER, SC – Dr. David Garland Johnson died peacefully at Northeast Georgia Hospital in Gainesville, GA on Friday, June 15, at the age of 82. Born in Latta, SC, he was the son of the late Franklin and Helen Butler Johnson. A prayer service will be will be held 6:30 p.m., Monday, June 18th at Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel, the family will receive friends prior to the prayer service from 5-6 p.m. at Sandifer Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June, 19th at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, 6757 Watson Bay Court in Marion, South Carolina. The family will receive friends following the service. Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family in Westminster, SC and Kannaday Funeral Home is assisting the family in Dillon, SC.



