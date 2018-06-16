Dillon County Council For Aging Holds Annual Meeting

DILLON COUNTY

COUNCIL ON AGING

ANNUAL MEETING

May 8, 2018

Present: Glenda Campbell, Judy Sanderson, Jeanette Freitas, Joni Spivey, Bobby McLean, Glenda Campbell, Dorothy Bethea, Rev. Joseph Graham, Geri Sellers ; Excused: Katie Paul

Special piano playing and singing was presented by Mrs. Caryn Proctor. Jessica Bracey delighted us with a song “Mercy Seat” by Vicki Yohe.

Joni opened the meeting welcoming everyone and the guests.

Joni asked Bobby McLean to open with prayer.

Joni recognized Council on Aging board members with a gift of their dedicated service to the Council on Aging this past year: Rev. Joseph Graham – Judy Sanderson – Bobby McLean – Dorothy Bethea – Glenda Campbell – Geri Sellers

Joni asked if the board elect would serve another term of one – they all agree. Ms. Millia Alford made a motion to accept the board elect – Ms. Virginia Meekins seconded – all clients approved.

A candle was placed at the table in memory of Ms. Mary Wilkes. Ms. Wilkes died in April. She will be greatly missed.

Joni spoke about the exterior of the building – the new paint – the windows – has made the building so beautiful.

Also the grant of $200,000 was approved for the interior of the building. The project will begin, hopefully in July. The grant is PIP funding at the Lt. Governor’s Office on Aging.

Joni recognized volunteers for the Council on Aging with a certificate a and a gift are: Millia Alford – Daisy Bullock – Agnis Burton – Mary Carmichael – Joyce Ford – Joann Hunter – Louise Bethea – Edith Inman – Katie Manning – Caryn Proctor – Jessie Scarver – Barbara Sellers – Dorothy Sellers – Elizabeth Sellers

Joni informed all clients and board members about her retirement June 30, 2018. She spoke about the love and dedication to her job of 43 years. She will carry with her the memories – the love of the clients – the employees from the past years.

With bittersweet retirement, as sad as she is to leave, she has other things to enjoy.

Her favorite Bible verse is Jeremiah 29:11. And God has great plans for her.

Joni thanked everyone for coming and accepting position for the coming year to serve on the COA board – also thanks goes to the Seniors for participating in the COA’s program.

Jeanette handed out Financial reports for everyone look over and if they any questions – to please contact her.

Rev. Joseph Graham blessed the food and lunch was served.



