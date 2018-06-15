Red Cross Assisting Dillon Family

DILLON, June 7, 2018 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Emanuelville Loop, was damaged by a fire Wednesday evening. The Dillon Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping four adults and three children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Spring brings with it budding trees, blooming flowers, and refreshing showers. However, these spring showers can quickly turn into dangerous thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms and lightning happen more often in the afternoon and evening, but can strike at any time of the day or night.

Lightning kills more people every year than hurricanes.

Tornadoes and high winds can damage homes, blown down trees and utility poles, causing widespread power outages and damage to homes. For tips and to create a family emergency plan, download the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/apps.

HOW TO HELP: Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER: To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

