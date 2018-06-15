PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricanes Edge Out Yankees

The Dillon Internal Medicine Hurricanes edged the Physicians Healthcare Yankees 2-1 in the Dillon Kiwanis Major League Championship at the Michael Lecholop Kiwanis Ball Park on Friday, June 1.

After the opening ceremonies including prayer by Lonnie Turner who was celebrating his 57th wedding anniversary, the introduction of the team players, and the National Anthem, the first pitch of the game was a strike by Dawson Munns of the Yankees to Bryce Patterson of the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes Bryce Patterson hit a grounder to third and arrived safely at first followed by Brody Cook who hit a grounder to second and was out at first. However, the base runner advanced to third. Brenden Miles hit a grounder to third and was out at first but he picked up a rbi for the first run of the game. The next batter was retired, and the Hurricanes led 1-0 after one-half inning of play.

The Yankees’ Dawson Munns arrived at first on a throwing error after a great catch. Jamison Pittman for the Yankees hit one to third and arrived safely at first. Both he and the runner advanced a base on the throw.

The Hurricanes led 1-0 after the first inning.

#15 for the Hurricanes hit one up the middle for a single followed by Bryan Smith who walked. Now runners were on first and second. AJ Drawhorn was hit by a pitch. The bases were loaded. However, Dawson Munns got out of the inning without allowing a run.

Ca’Naurey Reid for the Yankees hit one to right for a lead-off single. He quickly stole second and then proceeded to steal third. However, that’s as far as he managed.

After 2 innings of play the Hurricanes held a slim 1-run lead.

Bryce Patterson for the Hurricanes led off with a single to center and stole second on a passed ball. Brody Cook hit a single and picked up a rbi to give the Hurricanes a 2-run lead. The Yankees threw a runner out at home to prevent another score in the inning. Coley McGarity for the Hurricanes garnered a walk, and runners were on first and second. Dakota Barfield for the Hurricanes was issued an intentional walk. Ron Bracey for the Hurricanes hit a grounder to third and the runner was out at home. The next batter was retired by Munns by a strike-out to end the inning. After 2 and one-half innings of play, the Hurricanes led 2-0.

The Yankees were retired 3 up and 3 down in the bottom of the third inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Hurricanes went down with 3 up and 3 down with all three striking out while watching.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Hurricanes put in a new pitcher, Bryce Patterson.

Nevin Branch for the Yankees hit a grounder to first and was safe. Mason Miller for the Yankees hit a sac grounder to first to advance the runner to second. Duke Bethea garnered a walk. Jelen McGill for the Yankees hit one up the middle for a single and the bases were loaded with 2 outs. The Yankees managed to push a run across home to close the gap to only 1 run in this championship game.

Bryce Patterson for the Hurricanes garnered a walk followed by Brody Cook who hit a fly to center that was caught on a good running catch by the center fielder. With 2 outs in the top of the fifth inning, Jackson Outlar was inserted as the pitcher who managed to get the third out as the batter struck out while watching.

The Yankees were retired 3 up and 3 down in the bottom of the fifth and final inning.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

























