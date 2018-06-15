Mr. Oliver Winfred “Red” Page of Dillon, SC died Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the age of 86.

Oliver was born in Dillon County, July 19, 1931, the son of James Gary Page and Christine Page Page. He was a truck driver for 40 years. He was in the US Air Force for 4 years as a B-29 Gunner and in the Army for 3 years in Field Artillery. He served in the Korean War.

Oliver loved his church, Bear Swamp Baptist, where he served as a Deacon.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Page Frazier (Jerry); grandson, Joshua E. Minder, Great Grandchildren, Kayla M., Brookelynn P., Connor B., Addison M., all of Muskegon, Michigan; siblings, Doris Page Johnson of Shallotte NC, Jerry Page of Lake View SC, Alice Page Henry (Carl) of Marietta GA, Patti Page Dulin (Rick) of Columbia SC, Nancy Page Huggins (Russell) of Lake View SC, Michael R. Page (Joan Beth) of Lake View SC, and Deborah Page Carter (Donald) of Lake View SC; and a special friend, Curtis Kelley of Dillon SC.

Oliver was preceded in death his parents, James Gary Page and Christine Page Page; brother, Houston Page; sisters, Bobbie Jean Page Ashley, Lois Page Walls, Carolyn Page Sawyer, and Grace Page Durden.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 13, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View SC. A funeral service will be Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 11:00 am at Bear Swamp Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bear Swamp Baptist Church.



