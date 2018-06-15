Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Butler Locklear, 56, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Open Door Community Church in Dillon with burial following in the Butler-Locklear Family Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. The family received friends from 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the funeral home. She was born April 8, 1962. She was the daughter of the late James (Boney) Butler and Bertie Owens Butler. She was a housewife.

She is survived by a large family; four daughters; Barbara (Dominic) Ford, Christy Locklear, Ashley Locklear and Cassie Oxendine, all of Dillon: two sons; Tommy Locklear of Dillon, S.C., Jonathan Locklear of Dillon, S.C. and Chris Locklear of Little Rock, S.C.; Four sisters: Versie (Garland) Daniels of Latta, S.C., Susan (Scott) Little of Florence, S.C., Samantha (Jamie) Locklear of Maxton, N.C. and Wanda Butler of Rowland, N.C., Four brothers; Tony (Lena) Butler of Dillon, S.C., Richard Hunt of Arizona, Chucky Butler of Rowland, N.C., Adam Butler of Rowland, N.C.; Eleven grandchildren: Chris Ford, Jasmine Ford, Darius Ford, Aja Locklear, Nicholas Locklear, Tamara Locklear, Lakia Locklear, Kierra Bruce, Austin Locklear, Curtis Locklear, and Shayla Locklear. Ms. Locklear was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, John Allen Locklear, Six brothers; Bobby Ray Butler, Tommy Butler, James Ray Butler, Hubert Butler, Michael Butler and Charles Butler. One sister; Jane Oxendine and one granddaughter, Cierra Bruce.



