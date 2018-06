On Monday, June 4, the Dillon Kiwanis presented the Dillon Internal Medicine Hurricanes with the team and individual trophies for this year’s championship.

The event took place at the Dillon Kiwanis Michael Lecholop Field.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.