Jason Blum ‘Never Quit’ Awards Presented

On Monday, June 4, the annual Jason Blum, “never quit”, awards were presented to Ian Capps who represented the Dillon Kiwanis Minor League baseball program and Coley McGarity who was the major league recipient.

McGarity is a cancer survivor having beaten the terrible Leukemia disease at an earlier age.

The event took place at the Dillon Kiwanis Michael Lecholop Field.

Dr. Walter J. Blum, minor league recipient Ian Capps, and Darryl “Peanut” Miller (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)



Dr. Walter Blum, Dillon Internal Medicine Hurricanes Coach James “Jimmy” Bohachic, major league recipient Coley McGarity, and Darryl “Peanut” Miller (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)



