Glove And Trowel Garden Club Celebrates National Garden Week

Celebrating National Garden Club Week, June 3-9, Jeanne McLaurin of the Glove and Trowel Garden Club placed a pink Geranium at the Dunbar Memorial Library on Main Street in Dillon.

National Garden Club Week is a time to promote National Garden Club objectives of beautification, education of environmental efforts, gardening and involvement in a Garden Club in the community.

The Glove and Trowel Garden Club was organized in January 1953 and is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. the South-Atlantic Region, the Garden Club of South Carolina Inc, and the Coastal District of the GCSC. (Contributed Photo)



