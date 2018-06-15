District Four Board Approves Personnel Recommendations

The Dillon District Four School Board approved the following personnel recommendations at their meeting:

Resignations:

-Jones, Ruth-Transportation, Dillon

-Shelley, Nicole-Food Service Manager, Dillon Middle School

-Wright, Joyce Ann-Housekeeping, East

Resignations at the End of the 2017-2018 SY:

-Barry Belles-Teacher, Dillon Middle School

-Brewer, Wanda-Teacher, Lake View Elementary

-Fitts, Ariel-Teacher, Dillon Middle School

-Gasque, Pamela-Teacher, Lake View Elementary

-Green, Naytoniyan-Teacher, Dillon Middle School

-Henry, Stephanie-Teacher, Dillon High School

-Hooks, Cheyenne-Teacher, Dillon High School

-Ray, Lauren S.-Teacher, Stewart Heights Elementary

-Sanderson, Kayla-Teacher, Lake View High

-Yates, Jackie-Teacher, Dillon Middle School

-Ryan S. Young-Teacher, Dillon High School

-Currie, Grace-Assistant, Gordon Elementary

-Fulmer, Tabitha-Operator, Food Service

Retiring at the End of the 2017-2018 SY:

-Epps, William-Teacher, Dillon High School

Recommendations for the 2018-2019 SY:

-Baker, Frances -Teacher

-Clark, William-Teacher

-Coote, Norma H.-Teacher

-Outlar, Miranda-Teacher

-Rogers, Sonja W.-Teacher

-Bowers, Jessica-Assistant

The following educators are recommended for re-employment for the 2018-2019 SY:

-Best, Bethea-Teacher

-Coatney, Oprah-Teacher

-Coleman, Meredith-Teacher

-Dunham, Maggie-Teacher

-Hasty, Allie-Teacher

-Hernandez, Libardo-Teacher

-Hunt, Audrey-Teacher

-McDonald, Marshall-Teacher

-Miller, Heather-Teacher

-Quick, Cindy-Teacher

-Wright, Adrian-Teacher

-Wright, Charles-Teacher

