District Four Board Approves Personnel Recommendations

The Dillon District Four School Board approved the following personnel recommendations at their meeting:
Resignations:
-Jones, Ruth-Transportation, Dillon
-Shelley, Nicole-Food Service Manager, Dillon Middle School
-Wright, Joyce Ann-Housekeeping, East
Resignations at the End of the 2017-2018 SY:
-Barry Belles-Teacher, Dillon Middle School
-Brewer, Wanda-Teacher, Lake View Elementary
-Fitts, Ariel-Teacher, Dillon Middle School
-Gasque, Pamela-Teacher, Lake View Elementary
-Green, Naytoniyan-Teacher, Dillon Middle School
-Henry, Stephanie-Teacher, Dillon High School
-Hooks, Cheyenne-Teacher, Dillon High School
-Ray, Lauren S.-Teacher, Stewart Heights Elementary
-Sanderson, Kayla-Teacher, Lake View High
-Yates, Jackie-Teacher, Dillon Middle School
-Ryan S. Young-Teacher, Dillon High School
-Currie, Grace-Assistant, Gordon Elementary
-Fulmer, Tabitha-Operator, Food Service
Retiring at the End of the 2017-2018 SY:
-Epps, William-Teacher, Dillon High School
Recommendations for the 2018-2019 SY:
-Baker, Frances -Teacher
-Clark, William-Teacher
-Coote, Norma H.-Teacher
-Outlar, Miranda-Teacher
-Rogers, Sonja W.-Teacher
-Bowers, Jessica-Assistant
The following educators are recommended for re-employment for the 2018-2019 SY:
-Best, Bethea-Teacher
-Coatney, Oprah-Teacher
-Coleman, Meredith-Teacher
-Dunham, Maggie-Teacher
-Hasty, Allie-Teacher
-Hernandez, Libardo-Teacher
-Hunt, Audrey-Teacher
-McDonald, Marshall-Teacher
-Miller, Heather-Teacher
-Quick, Cindy-Teacher
-Wright, Adrian-Teacher
-Wright, Charles-Teacher