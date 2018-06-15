DEATH NOTICES:

Ms. Gladys Martin Belin, 95, passed away on June 8, 2018 at her residence after an extended illness. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 13 at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, Dillon, SC with burial in Resthaven Cemetery. Friends may call the home at 611 N Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Dillon, SC. This is another service by the Professionals of The House of Thomas Funeral Home.

*

Memorial service for Mitchell Floyd will be Friday, June 15, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 2511 Highway 9 East, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery in Florence, SC at 3:00 p.m. Mr. Floyd died on Saturday June 09, 2018 in Hampton, Virginia. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1665 Lilac Drive, Dillon, SC

*

Ms. Levenia Washington died on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 329 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, SC.

*

Burnie Craig Rogers, 48, died Saturday, June 9, 2018. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Marion directed by Cooper Funeral Home of Dillon. Visitation was Monday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m.

*

Mr. Marlin Tobias McColl passed away on Friday, June 8, 2018 in Dillon, SC. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may call at 2012 Coreys Court, Dillon, SC. This is another service by the Professionals of The House of Thomas Funeral Home.



Please Share





