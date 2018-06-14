New Faith Missionary Baptist Church Widows And Widowers Ministry Celebration Held

New Faith Missionary Baptist Church Widows and Widowers Ministry held its third Celebration on Sunday June 3, 2018.



The theme was “Live Longer with Love and Prayer.” The guest speaker was the Anointed Pastor Carrie F. Simmons, from the Father’s Outreach Ministries, Florence, South Carolina whose soul stirring message was entitled “The Widow with two mites” and “Do in Christ not for Christ” coming from Mark 12:41-44. Pastor Simmons was joined by several members of her church family.

The program’s focus was on Widows and Widowers working together; Learning, Serving, and growing in Christ as they keep god first in their lives.

New Faith’s participants were: Mother Annie M. Bethea, 2nd Lady Gloria Smiling, Deacon Annie E. Bethea, Deaconess Lucille Braxton, Sister Barbara Daniels, Deaconess Denise Ham, Sister Anna Mitchell, Sister Mary Rogers, Sister Kimberly Vanderhall and Sister Barbara J. Williams. Brothers: Johnny Moore and James Townsend.

Congratulations to the Winners: First place Widow Sister Barbara J. Williams, and runner-up Sister Barbara Daniels. The King of the Widowers is Brother Johnny Moore and runner-up Brother James Townsend. We extend our sincere thanks to Ministers, visitors of various churches and the New Faith’s family that helped to make this celebration a success.

2nd Lady Gloria Smiling, President of the Widows and Widowers Ministry, extends a special thanks to Pastor Simmons, Reverend Shay Jackson, Deacons Clara Boatwright, Annie E. Bethea, Deaconess Denise Ham, the Presider, Trustee Dorothy C. Carmichael, the coordinator and to the participants. Sister Deborah Jones, who served as Usher; also to trustees Milton Mann, Corine Rawlison and Rosa Stewart for their financial assistance, the choir with musical assistance, Ms. Renner McFadden and the New Faith members at large for their corporation.

