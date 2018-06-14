Latta Police Department Seeking Several On Warrants

The Latta Police Department is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Latta Police Department.
Beckett, Tyreek Marquise, 114 Covington Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 19, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree
Bethea, Andrea Lamon, 851 W. Liberty Street, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 38, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree
Bethea, Jerry Mitchell, 326 S. Old Magnolia Road, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 37, Contempt of Municipal Court
Brigman, Kelly Eugene, 119 E Countryside Road, Dillon, SC 29536, Age: 35, Swindling
Dale, Barbara Kamilla, 516 Player Court, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 21, Shoplifting Less than $2,000
Darnett, Tawanda, 508 Virginia Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 25, Shoplifting Less than $2,000
Eaddy, Naquan Lamont, 206 A Chapel Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 35, Giving False Information to Law Enforcement Officer, Driving Under Suspension
Elliott, Lamart, 52 Murray Street, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 48, driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Disregarding a Stop Sign or Signal, Expired Vehicle License, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Gause, Margrette, Latimer Street, Latta, SC 29565, Shoplifting Less than $2,000
Graves, Marco, Marion, SC 29571, Malicious Injury to Real Property
Gurley, Felicia Diana, 409 W Baptist Street, Marion, SC 29571, Age:41, Forgery less than $5,000
Harrelson, Terry DeWayne Jr., 616 Elizabeth Lane, Dillon, SC 29536, Age: 40, Forgery Value Less than $10,000
Herring, Betty Moore, 842 Haymount Road, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 47, Forgery Value Less Than $10,000 (x2)
Herring, Justin Eugene, 3609 Shane Ct, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 24, Forgery Less Than $10,000 (x5)
Hinson, Jed Lee, 525 Gibson Nursery Road, Ellerbe, NC 26648, Age: 32, Shoplifting Less Than $2,000
Holt, Daryl Keith, 104 King Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 53, Domestic Violence 2nd Degree
Hyatt, Alexandra Marie, 1334 Quail Drive, Dillon, SC 29536, Age: 29, Domestic Violence High and Aggravated Nature
Jackson, Gerald Delane III, 2408 W. Dalemae Drive, Florence, SC 29501, Age: 34, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree
Johnson, Damon Junior, 524 Bascus Street, Lake View, SC 29563, Age: 25, Contempt of Municipal Court
Knight, Zachery Quinton, 803 E. Manning Street, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 21, Forgery Value Less Than $10,000
Lester, Yasmine Deonna, 1107 Cartell Brown Dr, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 23, Forgery Less Than $10,000
Lewis, Ron Calvin, 441 Willie Hodge Road, Mullins, SC 29574, Age: 34, Failure to Appear as Required by Uniform Traffic Citation
McCallum, Travis Antonio, 306 E. Chapel Street, Rowland, NC 28383, Age: 44, Resisting Arrest, Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
McClam, Ronnie, 6838 Gause Ct, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 47, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension
McCormick, Sammy, 506 E. Main Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 38, Malicious Injury to Property
McDaniel, Charles Patrick, 3069 Kentyre Road, Hamer, SC 29547, Age: 45, Forgery Value Less Than $10,000 (x3)
McLean, Jamel Raquan, 1003 Happy Hill Road, Fairmont, NC 28340, Age: 28, Petit Larceny
Morrison, Seon Shamar, 229 Sardis Road Apt#703, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 20, Shoplifting Less Than $2,000
Ndukewe, Victor Ukara, 1416 Westchester Dr, Richland, SC 29210, Age: 26, Hit and Run Property Damage
Owens, Anthony James, 11640 Highway 130 West, Maxton, NC 28364, Age: 54, grand Larceny (x2), Petit Larceny
Waldrop, Albert William Jr., 2238 Peniel Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161, Age: 56, Burglary 2nd Degree
Williams, Michael Ray, 127 Latimer Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 32, Disorderly Conduct, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree
Latta Police Department Seeking Several On Warrants
