Latta Police Department Seeking Several On Warrants

The Latta Police Department is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Latta Police Department.

Beckett, Tyreek Marquise, 114 Covington Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 19, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree

Bethea, Andrea Lamon, 851 W. Liberty Street, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 38, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree

Bethea, Jerry Mitchell, 326 S. Old Magnolia Road, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 37, Contempt of Municipal Court

Brigman, Kelly Eugene, 119 E Countryside Road, Dillon, SC 29536, Age: 35, Swindling

Dale, Barbara Kamilla, 516 Player Court, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 21, Shoplifting Less than $2,000

Darnett, Tawanda, 508 Virginia Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 25, Shoplifting Less than $2,000

Eaddy, Naquan Lamont, 206 A Chapel Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 35, Giving False Information to Law Enforcement Officer, Driving Under Suspension

Elliott, Lamart, 52 Murray Street, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 48, driving Under Suspension 1st Offense, failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Disregarding a Stop Sign or Signal, Expired Vehicle License, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Gause, Margrette, Latimer Street, Latta, SC 29565, Shoplifting Less than $2,000

Graves, Marco, Marion, SC 29571, Malicious Injury to Real Property

Gurley, Felicia Diana, 409 W Baptist Street, Marion, SC 29571, Age:41, Forgery less than $5,000

Harrelson, Terry DeWayne Jr., 616 Elizabeth Lane, Dillon, SC 29536, Age: 40, Forgery Value Less than $10,000

Herring, Betty Moore, 842 Haymount Road, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 47, Forgery Value Less Than $10,000 (x2)

Herring, Justin Eugene, 3609 Shane Ct, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 24, Forgery Less Than $10,000 (x5)

Hinson, Jed Lee, 525 Gibson Nursery Road, Ellerbe, NC 26648, Age: 32, Shoplifting Less Than $2,000

Holt, Daryl Keith, 104 King Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 53, Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

Hyatt, Alexandra Marie, 1334 Quail Drive, Dillon, SC 29536, Age: 29, Domestic Violence High and Aggravated Nature

Jackson, Gerald Delane III, 2408 W. Dalemae Drive, Florence, SC 29501, Age: 34, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree

Johnson, Damon Junior, 524 Bascus Street, Lake View, SC 29563, Age: 25, Contempt of Municipal Court

Knight, Zachery Quinton, 803 E. Manning Street, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 21, Forgery Value Less Than $10,000

Lester, Yasmine Deonna, 1107 Cartell Brown Dr, Marion, SC 29571, Age: 23, Forgery Less Than $10,000

Lewis, Ron Calvin, 441 Willie Hodge Road, Mullins, SC 29574, Age: 34, Failure to Appear as Required by Uniform Traffic Citation

McCallum, Travis Antonio, 306 E. Chapel Street, Rowland, NC 28383, Age: 44, Resisting Arrest, Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

McClam, Ronnie, 6838 Gause Ct, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 47, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension

McCormick, Sammy, 506 E. Main Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 38, Malicious Injury to Property

McDaniel, Charles Patrick, 3069 Kentyre Road, Hamer, SC 29547, Age: 45, Forgery Value Less Than $10,000 (x3)

McLean, Jamel Raquan, 1003 Happy Hill Road, Fairmont, NC 28340, Age: 28, Petit Larceny

Morrison, Seon Shamar, 229 Sardis Road Apt#703, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 20, Shoplifting Less Than $2,000

Ndukewe, Victor Ukara, 1416 Westchester Dr, Richland, SC 29210, Age: 26, Hit and Run Property Damage

Owens, Anthony James, 11640 Highway 130 West, Maxton, NC 28364, Age: 54, grand Larceny (x2), Petit Larceny

Waldrop, Albert William Jr., 2238 Peniel Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161, Age: 56, Burglary 2nd Degree

Williams, Michael Ray, 127 Latimer Street, Latta, SC 29565, Age: 32, Disorderly Conduct, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree

