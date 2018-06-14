Benefit Ride To Be Held For Kendal Brown

A benefit ride will be held for Kendal Brown on June 16. Registration begins at 12:00 p.m., and they leave out at 1:00 p.m. from Miller’s Bar, 2318 Kentyre Road, Dillon. The registration fee is $10 per bike or vehicle. Kendal Borwn is a beautiful and strong 9-year-old, who has recently been diagnosed with DIPG. This will be a very long and hard road for Kendal and her family as they begin treatments, traveling to hospitals that provide the best care for Kendal. Kendal will require long stays away from home during this treatment process. A 50/50 drawing, auction, and food will be served at the end of the ride. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to help with Kendal’s treatment cost. Donations will be accepted. For any questions, contact Tammy Page, 843-845-2448, Dallas Moody, 843-250-8067, and Cindy Miller, 843-774-3483.



