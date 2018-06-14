Anderson Brothers Bank Holds Grand Opening

Anderson Brothers Bank started off their grand opening celebration on Thursday (today) with a ribbon cutting and ceremony in front of their new location at 1006 Hwy 301 N. (beside Auto Zone on Hwy 301 North).

The Dillon office will be Anderson Brothers Bank’s 23rd branch and its second location in Dillon County with the other location in Latta.

The new bank and its employees were warmly welcomed by local officials who were excited that Anderson Brothers decided to expand into the Dillon community.

At this time, food is being served and registration will continue until 4 p.m. with drawing of grand prize, a 15” Saffire Grill.

Anderson Brothers Bank President and Chief Executive Officer David E. Anderson, Chairman of the Board J. Neal Anderson, Marion Region/Vice President Johnny Floyd, and Branch Manager Jackie McKenzie, along with other Anderson Brothers Bank representatives, local dignitaries, representatives from the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce, and others were present.

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

