Anderson Brothers To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Bank On June 14th

Anderson Brothers Bank will celebrate the grand opening of their newest branch, located in the Dillon Community of Dillon County at 1006 Hwy 301 N (next Auto Zone on Hwy 301 North) on Thursday, June 14th, with ribbon cutting held at 10:00 a.m.

The Dillon office will be Anderson Brothers Bank’s 23rd branch and its second location in Dillon County.

There will be food served and registration till 4 p.m. with drawing of grand prize, a 15” Saffire Grill.

Anderson Brothers Bank President and Chief Executive Officer David E. Anderson, Chairman of the Board J. Neal Anderson, Marion Region/Vice President Johnny Floyd, and Branch Manager Jackie McKenzie, along with other Anderson Brothers Bank representatives, will be on hand to discuss the bank’s future vision for the market.

They will be joined by local dignitaries as well as representatives from the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce.

About Anderson

Brothers Bank

Anderson Brothers Bank is a full service community bank offering a complete range of competitive loan services, deposit products, home mortgage lending and investments advisory service.

Founded in 1933, this family-owned bank blends the elements of traditional personal service, local market awareness, and advanced technology to meet the financial needs of its customers.

With the opening of this new Dillon branch, Anderson Brothers Bank now offers 23 branches conveniently located in 16 communities throughout the Pee Dee, Coastal and Low Country regions of South Carolina.

The bank’s main office is located at 101 North Main Street, P.O. Box 310 in Mullins, South Carolina.

For additional information about Anderson Brothers Bank, call (843) 464-6271 or visit ABBank.com.

