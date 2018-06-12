VOTE: Election Day Is Underway

PHOTO GALLERY
Here is what is one the ballots:
The Republican ballot will have the following:
STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION – Republican
Governor
Kevin Bryant
John Yancey McGill
Henry McMaster
Catherine Templeton
John Warren
Secretary of State
Nelson Faerber
Mark Hammond
Joshua Putnam
Kerry Wood
Attorney General
Todd Atwater
William D Herlong
Alan Wilson
U.S. House of Representatives District 07
Larry Guy Hammond
Tom Rice
Advisory Questions
Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?
Yes
No
Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal taxcode for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?
Yes
No
The Democratic ballot will have the following:
STATEWIDE PRIMARY
ELECTION – Democratic
Governor
Phil Noble
James Smith
Marguerite Willis
U.S. House of
Representatives District 07
Bruce Fischer
Bill Hopkins
Mal Hyman
Robert Williams
Advisory Questions
Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?
Yes
No
Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?
Yes
No
Depending on which Dillon County Council District and House District that one lives in and one may be eligible to vote in the following elections on the Democratic ticket:
State House of Representatives District 55
Jackie E. Hayes
Archie Scott
Jack Scott
Dillon County
Council
District Seven
Johnny W. Eller
Stevie Grice
Corey Jackson
Steve Johnson
James “Pee Wee” Webster
Voters with questions should call Dillon County Voter Registration at 843-774-1403.