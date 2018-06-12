VOTE: Election Day Is Underway

Today (Tuesday) is election day with both the Democratic and Republic Primaries being held. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. It is raining outside, but voters are asked not to let that discourage them from getting out to vote. Results will be posted on this website when made available.

Here is what is one the ballots:

The Republican ballot will have the following:

STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION – Republican

Governor

Kevin Bryant

John Yancey McGill

Henry McMaster

Catherine Templeton

John Warren

Secretary of State

Nelson Faerber

Mark Hammond

Joshua Putnam

Kerry Wood

Attorney General

Todd Atwater

William D Herlong

Alan Wilson

U.S. House of Representatives District 07

Larry Guy Hammond

Tom Rice

Advisory Questions

Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?

Yes

No

Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal taxcode for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?

Yes

No

The Democratic ballot will have the following:

STATEWIDE PRIMARY

ELECTION – Democratic

Governor

Phil Noble

James Smith

Marguerite Willis

U.S. House of

Representatives District 07

Bruce Fischer

Bill Hopkins

Mal Hyman

Robert Williams

Advisory Questions

Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?

Yes

No

Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?

Yes

No

Depending on which Dillon County Council District and House District that one lives in and one may be eligible to vote in the following elections on the Democratic ticket:

State House of Representatives District 55

Jackie E. Hayes

Archie Scott

Jack Scott

Dillon County

Council

District Seven

Johnny W. Eller

Stevie Grice

Corey Jackson

Steve Johnson

James “Pee Wee” Webster

Voters with questions should call Dillon County Voter Registration at 843-774-1403.