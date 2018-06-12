Unofficial Primary Election Results: Dillon County

These are the unofficial primary election results for DILLON COUNTY ONLY.
STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION – Republican
Governor
Kevin Bryant-22
John Yancey McGill-15
Henry McMaster-445
Catherine Templeton-200
John Warren-154
Secretary of State
Nelson Faerber-79
Mark Hammond-604
Joshua Putnam-53
Kerry Wood-48
Attorney General
Todd Atwater-271
William D Herlong-209
Alan Wilson-308
U.S. House of Representatives District 07
Larry Guy Hammond-72
Tom Rice-739
Advisory Questions
Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?
Yes-667
No-133
Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal taxcode for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?
Yes-773
No-46
DEMOCRATIC
STATEWIDE PRIMARY
ELECTION – Democratic
Governor
Phil Noble-573
James Smith-1814
Marguerite Willis-1049
U.S. House of
Representatives District 07
Bruce Fischer-424
Bill Hopkins-677
Mal Hyman-561
Robert Williams-1620
State House of Representatives District 55
Jackie E. Hayes-2225
Archie Scott-1134
Jack Scott-349
THIS IS ONLY THE DILLON COUNTY RESULT. THERE ARE OTHER PRECINCTS IN THIS DISTRICT.
Dillon County Council District Seven
Johnny W. Eller-171
Stevie Grice-423
Corey Jackson-285
Steve Johnson-152
James “Pee Wee” Webster-86
RUNOFF BETWEEN STEVIE GRICE AND COREY JACKSON
Advisory Questions
Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?
Yes-2490
No-1307
Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?
Yes-2956
No-788