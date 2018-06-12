Unofficial Primary Election Results: Dillon County

These are the unofficial primary election results for DILLON COUNTY ONLY.

STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION – Republican

Governor

Kevin Bryant-22

John Yancey McGill-15

Henry McMaster-445

Catherine Templeton-200

John Warren-154

Secretary of State

Nelson Faerber-79

Mark Hammond-604

Joshua Putnam-53

Kerry Wood-48

Attorney General

Todd Atwater-271

William D Herlong-209

Alan Wilson-308

U.S. House of Representatives District 07

Larry Guy Hammond-72

Tom Rice-739

Advisory Questions

Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?

Yes-667

No-133

Do you believe that South Carolina’s tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal taxcode for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?

Yes-773

No-46

DEMOCRATIC

STATEWIDE PRIMARY

ELECTION – Democratic

Governor

Phil Noble-573

James Smith-1814

Marguerite Willis-1049

U.S. House of

Representatives District 07

Bruce Fischer-424

Bill Hopkins-677

Mal Hyman-561

Robert Williams-1620

State House of Representatives District 55

Jackie E. Hayes-2225

Archie Scott-1134

Jack Scott-349

THIS IS ONLY THE DILLON COUNTY RESULT. THERE ARE OTHER PRECINCTS IN THIS DISTRICT.

Dillon County Council District Seven

Johnny W. Eller-171

Stevie Grice-423

Corey Jackson-285

Steve Johnson-152

James “Pee Wee” Webster-86

RUNOFF BETWEEN STEVIE GRICE AND COREY JACKSON

Advisory Questions

Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?

Yes-2490

No-1307

Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?

Yes-2956

No-788