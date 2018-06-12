2018 CP-17-00026 US Bank National Association vs. Courtney C. Sarvis

Notice of Sale

C/A No: 2018-CP-17-00026

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of U.S. Bank National Association vs. Courtney C. Sarvis; Midland Funding LLC; Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, Inc., I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on July 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: Legal Description and Property Address: ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land lying, situate and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, being known and designated as 3.06 acres being shown as Lot 4 on a map for Anderson Brothers Bank by W. David Byrd, R.L.S., dated May 23, 2002 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 34 at Page 101. Reference is also had to a more recent survey prepared for Courtney C. Sarvis by Prosser Surveying Co., Inc., dated October 15, 2010 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 31 at Page 313. Reference being had to the above-referenced plats for a more complete and accurate description. THIS BEING the same property conveyed unto Courtney C. Sarvis by virtue of a Deed from Jason C. Waters and Aletha M. Waters dated December 20, 2010 and recorded December 21, 2010 in Book 489 at Page 060 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

1808 Buck Swamp Road

Fork, SC 29543

TMS# 148-00-00-060

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Four and 50/100 (4.50%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700



