PHOTO GALLERY: Mount Calvary Baptist Church Kicks Off Vacation Bible School

Mount Calvary Baptist Church kicked off Vacation Bible School on Sunday, June 10, with a meal for the workers and supper for children who are attending Vacation Bible School.

This year’s theme is “Shipwrecked, Rescued By Jesus”.

Vacation Bible School will continue through Thursday, June 14, nightly from 6:30 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.

There are classes for two-year-olds through youth, and also a Senior Adult Ladies Class.

There is something for everyone.

Don’t forget. Bring your child or children each night and be on time for supper for the children beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.

For more information, call 843-774-7871.



PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

