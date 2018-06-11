PHOTO GALLERY: Hurricanes Defeat Giants

The Dillon Internal Medicine Hurricanes handed the Dillon Dental Giants a 6-3 loss in baseball action played on Monday, May 21, at the Dillon Kiwanis Ball Park.

The Dillon Internal Medicine Hurricanes jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning and added 2 runs in the bottom of the second inning to have a 5-0 lead.

The Hurricanes added a run in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 6-0.

However, this would be all the scoring for the Hurricanes, but they managed to hang on for the win. In the top of the fifth inning, the Dillon Dental Giants placed 3 runs on the scoreboard.

The game saw many pitcher changes.

