Relay For Life Exceeds Goal

The Dillon County Relay For Life was Saturday, June 2nd, at Dillon Motor Speedway. There were lots of smiles, laughs and even tears throughout the day. There was a lot of food, fun and entertainment. Survivors, friends, caregivers and families joined in the festivities.

Nine-year-old Kendal Brown from Lake View probably traveled the longest distance to attend. Kendal is currently undergoing radiation treatments in Augusta, Georgia. Her doctor approved her making the trip home on Saturday morning, and the trip back to Augusta Sunday evening. She came and brought her beautiful smile. Kendal’s dad, Whitt Brown, shared Kendal’s story with the crowd. She is required to be away from home for an extended period as she undergoes treatment. One thing that was echoed by many was the courage that Kendal has shown. She is such a little trooper.

Kendal carried a torch with her name on it as she made a lap around the track with her family. The crowd cheered her on as she made her lap.

The family of the late Chuck Jackson made a lap in his memory, with his daughter carrying the torch bearing his name.

Prior to the Survivor Lap, survivors were called forward by the length of time since they were diagnosed with cancer. There were five survivors who were diagnosed within the last year. They joined together in carrying the banner and leading the lap. The length of time as a survivor ranged from less than a year, to 45 years.

Stewart Heights Elementary (SHE) was recognized as the team with the Most Spirit.

Open Door Community Church was recognized for having the Best Decorated Campsite.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church was recognized for Best Banner, Most Members Present, and for having the Highest Total as of Bank Night.

Unfortunately, the night ended early due to very heavy rains. Relay was ended without tallying all funds raised. However, the 2018 Goal of $57,000 was exceeded before the event began Saturday morning. The Dillon County Relay For Life, 2018 was a huge success.

PHOTO GALLERY

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

