Mechatronics Students Compete In Statewide Competition

On Friday, March 23, 2018, Kevin Daniels and Reed Hardenbergh represented Dillon County in the statewide Mechatronics high school team competition held at the TD Convention Center in Greenville, SC. The competition focuses on each team’s preparation for employment and to recognize students for excellence and professionalism in the field of Mechatronics. Mechatronics is a career and education discipline that combines the industrial skills of mechanics, electronics and computer-based controls with a team-oriented approach to problem solving. Skilled Mechatronic technicians are required for the maintenance, repair and operation of modern automated manufacturing systems. Jerry Bullard, Instructor.



