Industry Appreciation Luncheon Held

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Public-Private Partnership held their annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon on May 11th.

Mike Tyler, chairman of the Dillon County Public-Private Partnership Board, said they were excited about the way things are going. Haywood Proctor, pastor at Kemper Baptist Church, gave the blessing and said he felt the best days are in front of us.

After lunch, comments were made by District 55 Representative Jackie Hayes, Jeff McKay of NESA, and former Lieutenant Governor Yancey McGill.

Hayes spoke about opportunity. He thanked the industry that has been in Dillon County for a long time. He spoke about the potential of the inland port, but said we shouldn’t get satisfied. He spoke about moving forward with teamwork. McKay spoke about regional economic development and collaboration and the results of these efforts.

McGill said industry was the backbone of the community. He spoke about economic development at the regional and state levels. After the remarks, several enjoyed a round of golf.



