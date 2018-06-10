First Steps Provides Training For Child Care Providers

The Dillon County First Steps Partnership Board in partnership with South Carolina Center for Child Care Career Development provided 21 hours of training for child care providers from January – May 2018 to ensure that every professional is certified to work with children 0-5 years of age. All trainings were certified by the South Carolina Center for Child Care Career and Development (SC-CCCCD).



Child care directors were awarded construction paper, manila paper, craft sticks, books, and soft baby bricks to be used in their child care facility during the May 3rd training session. At the conclusion of each training certificates were awarded to each individual whom participated.

Dillon County First Steps’ focus for these trainings is to qualify the providers based on the need to get children ready for school. Dillon County First Steps’ 2018 Child Care Trainings were successful with 50 child care providers attending at least one or more training session; representing 11 Child Care Facilities in Dillon County and 1 from Florence County.

We would like to thank the following Child Care’s for their support and participation in the Dillon County First Steps’ 2018 Child Care Trainings. Awesome Afterschool, Cece’s Kids, Generations Day Care, Little Angels Day Care, Little Miss “B”, Little Treasures Christian Learning Center, Moody’s Day Care, Mother’s Love Day Care, Noah’s Ark Day Care, and 2 Stewart Heights Elementary School Classes.



