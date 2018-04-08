HAMER – Steven “Steve” Carlyle Turner, 57, died, April 2, 2018, at Providence Health in Columbia, SC. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Sardis Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon, SC is assisting the family.

Steve was born December 20, 1960, in Dillon, SC, the son of Faustine Sanderson Turner and the late Carlyle Turner. He was a member of Sardis Baptist Church in Latta, SC. Mr. Turner enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Steve retired as a self-employed grounds-keeper. He is survived by his mother, Faustine Sanderson Turner of the home; brother, Carson Turner (Brenda) of Dillon; sisters, Kathy Hunt (Tim) and Carolyn Skipper (Steve) both of Dillon; nephews, Christopher (Amy), Johnathan (Jennifer), Phillip (Jessica), Matt (Brianna), and Joey (Priscilla); nieces, Keleigh (Devan), Kasey, and Brandi; and eighteen great nieces and nephews.

