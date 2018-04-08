Mr. Melvin Jackson, 80, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services were held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Pyerian Baptist Church with burial and military honors in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 6-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, April 24, 1937, he was the son of the late Asbury Jackson and Pauline Haselden Jackson. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served for many years as the Town Manager of Latta. Melvin was a former member of the Dillon Congregational Holiness Church, where he taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon. He later became a member of Pyerian Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school. He was a member of the Lower Pee Dee Hunting Club, and was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing and hunting, and coon hunting was his passion. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Jackson of their home in Dillon; children, Janet McKenzie (Clyde) of Dillon, William “Bo” Jackson (Melone) of Maine, Teresa Benton (Thomas), and Lisa Miele (Michael D.) all of Myrtle Beach and Ben Jackson of Dillon; brother, Richard Jackson(Lillie Mae) of Latta; 8 grandchildren, Ricky, Jason and Chris McKenzie, April Taylor, Chris Johnson, Trey and Eryn Benton and Grace Jackson; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous friends and fellow hunters.

He was preceded in death by his parents listed above ; a grandson, Chandler Jackson; and 5 siblings.

Memorials are suggested to: The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

