County Council Accepts Concession a Stand Rental Bid

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon County Council approved the recreation concession stand rental bid and took up other action at their March 28th meeting.

The meeting began with a public hearing on the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds not exceeding $1,000,000; however, no one signed up to speak.

The Dillon County Recreation concession stand rental bid went to Osro Hunt. The bid amount was $3,500. Motion was made to accept the bid by Councilman Archie Scott and seconded by Councilman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr. The council voted in favor.

The rear differential for the compactor at the landfill must be repaired. Finance Director Richard Gaddy said this was a sole source bid from CAT in the amount of $16,675. The motion to approve was made by A. Scott and was seconded by Councilman Harold Moody. The council voted in favor.

The Taco Bell Road Infrastructure payment was discussed. The council approved $25,000 for the road in 2014 and now is the time to make payment.

County Administrator Rodney Berry said many county employees had commented that they enjoyed the County Employee Party.

Berry gave an update on the NESA trip to Canada. He talked to several companies who would like to have a US presence. Three out of the twelve companies were aware of the inland port. Some of the businesses included a plastic components manufacturer, an aerospace company, a cut and sew operation, a maker of aircraft decals, and others.

Upon a motion by A. Scott and a second by Finklea, the council approved the third reading “Authorizing The Issuance And Sale Of Not Exceeding $1,000,000 General Obligation Bonds, In One Or More Series, Of Dillon County, South Carolina; Fixing The Form And Details Of The Bonds; Providing For The Payment Of The Bonds; Authorizing The Chairman Of County Council And County Administrator To Determine Certain Matters Relating To The Bonds; Providing For The Payment Of The Bonds; The Disposition Of The Proceeds Of The Bonds; And Other Matters Relating Thereto.”

A Scott made a motion for the first reading of “An Ordinance Authorizing The Execution Of A Contract To Sell And Convey Real Estate Located At 100 N. Macarthur Avenue, Dillon, SC (TMS:059-10-30-011) For The Amount Of Seventy Five Thousand Dollars ($75,000.00) And Authorizing The Conveyance Of Said Real Estate Pursuant To The Terms Of Said Contract.” The motion failed due to a lack of a second A. Scott said he made the motion in an attempt to bring the matter to the point of discussion.

The council passed a Fair Housing Resolution and an American Red Cross Month proclamation.

Upon a motion by Councilman Archie Scott and a second by Councilman Jack Scott, the council appointed Angel Thomas to the Workforce Investment.

The council entered an executive session to discuss an economic development matter and a contractual matter. No action was taken after the executive session.