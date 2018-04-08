City Discusses Golf Course Lease

By Betsy Finklea

The Dillon City Council discussed the golf course and other matters at their March meeting.

City Manager Glen Wagner informed the council that the time had come to decide about what they wanted to do about the golf course as their agreement was expiring.

Mayor Todd Davis said the golf course was a “tough call” and something he had been weighing heavily. He said some feel one way about the golf course, some feel the opposite way, and some are in the middle.

Davis said Ronnie Carter had talked to owner Robert Johnson about the golf course.

Davis said the revenues and expenses of the golf course show they spent shy of $1 million in five years.

Golf Course Funding

May 2013-January 2018

Course Revenue Course Expenses

May 2013 $ 25,618 $192,760

June 2014 $224,978 $395,757

June 2015 $198,431 $374,306

June 2016 $209,906 $386,485

June 2017 $201,094 $361,763

January 2018 $ 95,800 $205,025

Total Revenue: $955,827 Total Expense: $1,916,096

$960,269 Expense/Revenue

Additional Revenue

2% Funds

May 2013 $205,000 (Equipment Purchase and Start Up)

June 2014 $ 80,937

June 2015 $133,388

June 2016 $129,000

June 2017 $114,000

January 2018 $ 60,000

Total 2% $722,325

Dillon County Allocation

July 2013 $ 50,000

July 2014 $ 50,000

July 2015 $ 50,000

July 2016 $ 50,000

July 2017 $ 50,000

Total County Allocation $250,000

Total Additional Revenue $972,325

There was an initial capital expense of approximately $220,000. He said they had been spending about $150,000 a year.

Davis said various charities had raised about a half million dollars in the last five years. Davis said there was talk of purchasing the golf course; however, the purchase price is $850,000, which is non-negotiable.

Davis said they looked at an option of extending the lease for two to three years, and Johnson did not mind extending a two-year lease.

Davis believes the inland port will radically change the county, and this two year lease will give them time to gauge the golf course.

Davis spoke about the downward trend of golf courses in the area.

He noted that the Dillon Christian School, the Lake View High School, and the Latta High School golf teams use the course as their home venue.

Davis said there is no right or wrong that you either think it is a viable part of the community or you do not.

Councilman John Braddy spoke about the golf course as an economic development, quality of life, and recruiting standpoint.

Councilman Johnny Eller said he was not against the golf course, but he was against the City of Dillon being involved in the golf course. He said only one percent of the population plays out at the golf course. He said he felt they were depriving the children. He would like to see this money go to improve the sports complex and public parks.

There was further discussion. The council voted to approve a two-year lease. Voting to approve were Councilmen Connie Manning, Douglas Jackson, Phil Wallace, Todd Davis, James Washington, and John Braddy. Johnny Eller opposed the motion.

In other action:

-Mayor Todd Davis discussed progress on Main Street including the possibility of a corporate sponsor, an interest by someone in putting a hotel on Main Street, and the Saint Patrick’s Day festival.

-Downtown Coordinator Bridget Thornton gave a report.

-Enforcement of Handicapped parking on Main Street was discussed.