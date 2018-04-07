Firefighters Earn Certification

FIREFIGHTER ONE—Congratulations to Scott Kuslak, Russell Rogers, and Damon Carter on achieving their Firefighter One Certification from the South Carolina Fire Academy. All three are firefighters at Dillon County Fire Department Station Nine (Oak Grove). Fire Chief Josh Caulder commented, “These young men have spent a lot of time and effort at night and weekends since last summer to achieve this certification all without compensation on behalf of the citizens of Dillon County. It takes a lot to be a volunteer firefighter and we are proud of their efforts and look forward to putting this training into action.” (Contributed Photo)