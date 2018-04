Sheriff’s Office Releases Outstanding Warrants List

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

RYAN CHAVIS

300-C WEST CALHOUN STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECKS

DELON MONTREL

GERMAN

915 PERRY AVENUE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

MITCHELL OXENDINE

3818 MCKAYS

BRIDGE RD

LITTLE ROCK, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ROBBERY

DAVID McINTIRE

4416 MILLWOOD DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

ANNA MARIE COLLINS

3430 STACKHOUSE ROAD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

IVORY FRAZIER

516 PLAYER CT

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

ANGELA JONES

118 CLARA STREET

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST FOR FRAUDULENT CHECK

DANA LOCKLEAR

1925 JANICE CT

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

KENYATTA MANNING

300 S 11TH AVENUE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR FRAUDULENT CHECKS

BILL RAY ROGERS

1226 SHADOW COURT

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

BARRY FRANKLIN BYRD JR.

4751 HWY 9 WEST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

ANTONIO JOHNNY BUTLER

1603 LESTER ROAD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DUS

TRACY MAURICE

MANNING

4129 HWY 9 WEST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

DANIELLE JERMAINE DIXON

1622 E, DARGAN STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, GRAND LARCENY AND BURGLARY

LORENZO DIXON

508 WEST HARRISON STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CEDRIC ROBERTSON

701 GARDEN CT

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR POINTING FIREARM AT A PERSON

FREDRICK LYNN

SELLERS, JR.

900 EAST DARGAN ST

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY AND ASSAULT & BATTERY

JERMAINE M. WILSON

1020 BASS MILL RD

SELLERS, S..C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR BREACH OF TRUST.

FRANKLIN AVLON EADDY

203 CHAPEL STREET

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECKS