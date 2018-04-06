Mount Calvary Baptist Church Celebrates Easter

On this cold Sunday, April 1, Easter morning, at 7:00 a.m., a large group gathered for the annual sunrise service at Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Miss Linda McKenzie was responsible for the music.

Music Director Gene Tanner welcomed everyone and had the opening prayer.

Following special music by Mrs. Debbie Hill who opened with worship through song, the congregation under the direction of Gene Tanner sang three favorites: “The Old Rugged Cross”, “O How He Loves You And Me”, and “Low In The Grave He Lay”.

The congregational singing was followed by Music Director Gene Tanner who sang a solo.

The Easter message was by Rev. Duke Dupre’ from Mark 16.

Rev. Dupre’ had the benediction and had the blessing for the food.

After the sunrise service everyone went inside the Mount Calvary Family Life Center for fellowship and breakfast.

At 9:00 a.m. everyone participated in Sunday School.

The prelude for the morning worship service was by Miss Linda McKenzie.

During the morning worship service, Music Director Gene Tanner had the opening announcements followed by Denny Campbell who had the tithes and offerings prayer.

Music Director Gene Tanner led the congregation in a song followed by a solo by Gene Tanner followed by Wayne Miller who led in prayer.

The Resurrection Banners presentation followed.

Rev. Duke Dupre’ gave an Easter message.

At the conclusion of the message, an invitation was given.

Afterwards, the congregation was dismissed in prayer.

At the conclusion, the Rev. and Mrs. Duke Dupre’ were honored with a gift for their service as he served as Mount Calvary’s interim pastor.

