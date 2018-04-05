Pop Up Farmers Market To Be Held April 9th

The Dillon County Health Initiative’s Pop Up Farmers Market will open for a full season on Monday, April 9th.

The market will be held the second Monday of each month April through October from 4-6 p.m. on the South Plaza downtown Dillon.

We are looking forward to seeing our faithful vendors from last year as well as new vendors providing seasonal fruits, vegetables and artisan made products.

DCHI will be giving away market tote bags and more chances to win “Market Moolah” which can be used to make purchases from any of our vendors.

We are still accepting vendors and are seeking sponsorships for our market.

For more information visit our website www.rali-dchi.com or contact Pat Laird at 843-845-2875.