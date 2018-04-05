Latta Police Officer Following In Family’s Footsteps With Career

By Betsy Finklea

PFC Kyle Michael Kelly of the Latta Police Department comes from a family of law enforcement officers with a father and grandfather who both served.



PFC Kelly said he always wanted to be in law enforcement, and due to the encouragement and support of his family, he decided to pursue this dream.PFC Kelly is a 2005 graduate of Lake View High School. He attended Lanier Technical College in Georgia and Sampson Community College in North Carolina, where he became an industrial refrigeration technician.PFC Kelly said he really enjoys his job. He said the job presents something different every day – some bad and some good. He gets to help more people than those he has to enforce the laws on.PFC Kelly graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy on January 19, 2018.PFC Kelly and his wife, Kelley Marie Kelly, have four children: Kailey Marie Kelly, Morgan Kelly, Connor Kelly, and Addie Kelly. He thanked his family for their support and for making him pursue his dream. He said he would never have been able to accomplish this without them. He also wanted to recognize his late grandmother.PFC Kelly said he would like to thank Chief Derrick Cartwright, Town Administrator Jarett Taylor, and the Latta Town Council for the opportunity to serve and help the community and for the opportunity to pursue a career in law enforcement.