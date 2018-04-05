The Dillon Herald newspaper was among those recognized with SC Press Association awards.
Johnnie Daniels won third place in the 2-3 Times Weekly Division Sports Action Photo category for a photo of Dillon High School softball player Emilee Price being tagged out at home by Latta’s Macy Hyatt. Daniels also won third place in the 2-3 Times Weekly Division Sports Feature Photo category for a photo of the Lake View football team celebrating after their state championship football win.
Lawrence C. Jordan, Jr., won third place in the 2-3 Times Weekly Division Sports Column Writing category for his column, The Adventures of LCJ. He was judged on a body of work for the following columns: Boy Scouts on the Art Loeb Trail, River of Cats, and Trials on the Saluda. These award-winning columns can be read on www.thedillonherald.com.
Betsy Finklea tied for third place in the 2-3 Times Weekly Division Government Beat Reporting category for her reporting on the Dillon County Council budget and the Local Option Sales Tax Funds.
Herald Wins S.C. Press Awards
by•
