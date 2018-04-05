Grand Opening For Inland Port Is April 16th

Inland Port Dillon is progressing well, and the grand opening is planned for April 16th.

In the last few weeks, the following major construction items have been completed: concrete pavement, Terminal Operating System testing, site lighting, and the Terminal Operations Building was completed with staff moved in.

The major items remaining include asphalt and striping the pavement, fixtures and finishes on the Maintenance Building, and the remaining perimeter fence.

The Port will host a grand opening ceremony, which is by invitation only, on Monday, April 16.