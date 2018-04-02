State Of The County: Dillon County Is ‘Alive On 95’

In an effort to live up to our slogan, “Alive on I-95,” Dillon County introduced an abundance of new successful initiatives.

Both internal and external efforts were deployed to boost morale and enhance our quality of life.

Better than twelve hundred citizens and visitors turned out for Dillon County’s first annual ‘Thursday Night Live’ featuring exceptional live bands on the courthouse grounds five consecutive Thursday nights.

County Administrator Rodney Berry states people approach him constantly about duplicating that effort.

Several other first ever successful events included an employee appreciation dinner, monthly county devotions, offsite budget retreat and awarding an employee and department head special recognition each month for exceptional service.

In February of this year, Dillon County held its first media appreciation day. Members of the media were recognized for their coverage of our county. Present were the Dillon Herald, WBTW 13, WPDE 15, WMBF 10, and Hometown TV 8. Members of the media stated that no other county has ever held such an event and they were very grateful. The entire program was held at Shuler’s and was sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank. Anderson Brothers also partnered with the county to host a Law Enforcement appreciation dinner for our law enforcement. A large crowd of Sheriff, Police, and Highway patrol, and Judicial members all assembled for fellowship. Finally Dillon County hosted the first ever County/Municipal dinner, where elected officials , both local and state discussed several issues in efforts to govern all on the same page. “These were all strategic efforts to collaborate and strengthen our bond with all of our partners. We can’t do enough of these activities”, stated Rodney Berry.

Administratively, Dillon County is successfully weathering a financially challenging time. Financial strains have resulted from investing in economic development projects that shows promises of exciting returns on our investments. The county’s economic development efforts is only one of the few ways the county, municipalities and schools can make money other than raising taxes. The last million dollar gas payment which was part of the incentive plan with Wyman- Gordon was made in February. Not only was it instrumental in landing Wyman-Gordon but it ensures attractive availability for future industry prospects. The gas line is now paid for freeing up that annual million dollar payment.

Dillon County also landed the opportunity of a lifetime in securing the inland port. Our incentive was 2.4 million dollars used to buy the land which is a tremendous amount to expend out of an annual 18 million dollar budget. The county council voted unanimously in favor of this measure having confidence the return on investment will greatly exceed this initial cost. Today, negotiations with various companies are at an unprecedented rate, confirming a good decision of council. Meanwhile, County Administrator Berry has publicly stated over and over the next year or so will be lean but its worth the temporary pain to reap the benefits. “Dillon County Finance Department will conduct their budget workshop offsite this year to exercise more in-depth planning . Every department will complete a ‘SWOT’ (strength, weakness, opportunities, threats) analysis. We are examining each department from every angle with a fresh perspective in an effort to become more efficient and improve effectiveness,” he said.

Economic Development is booming! “There has been more prospective industrial activity than I have ever experienced,” says Berry. One would be hard pressed to find any county in the state that is moving more earth than Dillon County presently. Harbor Freight, SC Ports Authority, MBEC speculative building and various road construction is underway. Within the next 2-3 months I anticipate 4 more small-to mid-size announcements with another speculative building in the making.

Finally, County Administrator Berry states that collaboration is key in executing during these historic times. “We enjoy great relationships with the SC Commerce Department who has aided us with nearly $6 million dollars in incentives for economic development. NESA continues to support our county with frequent industrial prospect leads,” says Berry who recently accompanied NESA on a Canadian-recruiting trip with 12 prearranged meetings with companies that have expansion plans. This trip was at no cost to the county. Berry states that our local, state, and federal delegations are very responsive to his calls and he calls on them regularly. Berry deems the municipalities to be important partners and states there are many synergies that can make the whole county stronger. One example is a shared interest with city of Dillon in luring a boutique hotel in the city limits. Most importantly is the need to expand the wastewater system to meet prospective industry needs “Mayor Davis is a lifelong friend. We grew up together and played football together and now it’s rewarding to work together to improve the area we love,” says Berry

In closing, Berry touts how much he is enjoying working with council and county employees.

“Members of council are a very diverse group with different ideas but all share a love for this county. I’ve witnessed it time and time again. I’ve worked with many councils in my former job with Congressman Rice and every county seems to think their county council is the worse. I admire those with the strength to run and serve. It’s a thankless position that is accompanied by constant scrutiny and criticism, much undeserved. They all are always willing to help every time I call on them for anything. County Council has made some solid decisions that has put our county in the position to win in a big way. Ultimately, it is our employees who execute the mission, and they work tirelessly to accomplish everything I ask of them. It is a pleasure to work with them”.