Young Shooters Win Awards



Two young shooters from Dillon County won top honors in recent shooting events. Brenna Miller was the High-Over-All (HOA) Ladies intermediate shooter at the 4-H/SCTP sporting clay shoot held at The Clinton House on March 17, 2018. Brenna was shooting on a mixed squad of males and females with Jacob Edwards and Parker McCormick. The Dillon County team score was 231, but the winning team had a total score of 249. Brenna shot 75 out of 100 targets while Jacob shot 84 and Parker shot 72.

With the growth of youth shooting sports in South Carolina, the SCDNR has created an award to recognize the team with the highest overall score in all three disciplines of skeet, trap, and sporting clays. This award is called the Governor’s Cup and will go to the winning team annually. The SCDNR host all three competitions of Skeet, Trap, and Sporting Clays. The DNR takes the highest three shooters in each team to total the score. Rich McFee from Latta shot on the Mid-Carolina team to win this inaugural award. The Mid-Carolina team won the Governor’s Cup with a score of 558 out of a possible 600 points. Rich contributed to this victory with a score of 91 out of 100 in the Sporting Clays event and 48 out of 50 in the skeet event. The team had a score of 132 in trap, 147 in skeet, and 279 in sporting clays. The skeet and Trap events were 50 targets each and the sorting clay event had 100 targets.