Ammons Wins Two Local Shooting Events

In local shooting venues, Tim Ammons has claimed two victories. Tim was the club winner of the Glenn Allen trap shoot held at the Dillon County Rifle and Gun Club. Walker Brumble, who shoots on the Clemson Shotgun team, was the overall winner with a score of 47. Tim and Bill Aston, both club members, tied for second with a score of 45 and Tim won by tie breaker with a long run of 22.

Tim also won the Emory Edwards Memorial Match which is held annually at the Dillon County Rifle and Gun Club. Tim won this event by breaking 92 out of 100 Targets. This event was held on the Lewis Class System and Daniel Coleman won the B Class with a score of 85 and Caleb Miller won the C Class with a score of 71.